Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 111,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after buying an additional 757,995 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,587 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11,217.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 595,510 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.03. 43,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,127,514. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

