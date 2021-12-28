State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 3,828 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Ashland Global worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,880,000 after buying an additional 31,248 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,384,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after buying an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Ashland Global stock opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.69. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $77.03 and a one year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

