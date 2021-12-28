State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 5,100 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Nevro worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Nevro by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Nevro by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nevro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,772. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVRO stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.80. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $79.44 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

