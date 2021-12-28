State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 7,409 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Cardlytics worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $1,048,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,037 shares of company stock worth $8,559,028. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.14.

CDLX opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.66 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.62.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

