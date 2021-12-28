State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,568 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 25,053 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 107.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,908,562 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after buying an additional 2,026,013 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at $23,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,995,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,420,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,558 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in American Airlines Group by 384.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 872,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after acquiring an additional 692,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,608.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 674,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after purchasing an additional 656,703 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAL opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.66. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($5.54) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

