State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.41. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.