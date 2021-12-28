State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 10,183 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,183 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,822,000 after purchasing an additional 113,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after acquiring an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,215,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,153,000 after purchasing an additional 305,348 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after purchasing an additional 669,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,853,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,553,000 after purchasing an additional 74,655 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $27.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.19. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other First Hawaiian news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.