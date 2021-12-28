State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 13,852 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.14% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 313.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.43 per share, with a total value of $432,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RVNC stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.34 and a 52-week high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.81% and a negative return on equity of 128.23%. The company had revenue of $19.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

