State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 14,156 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,156 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,986,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,482,000 after purchasing an additional 62,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after buying an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,111,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,291,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,978,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,655,000 after buying an additional 33,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPBI opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,518 shares of company stock worth $371,654 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

