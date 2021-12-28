State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 32,586 Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,825 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,586 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.23% of Brookline Bancorp worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKL opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 33.84%. The firm had revenue of $76.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, COO Michael W. Mccurdy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

