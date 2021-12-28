State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 4,708 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Blackbaud worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 66.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter worth $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8,264.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.06.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

