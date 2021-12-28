State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys New Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,006,000 after acquiring an additional 112,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,521,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Green Dot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,022,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Green Dot by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,735,000 after purchasing an additional 62,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Green Dot by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after purchasing an additional 455,267 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $35.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.66 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $61.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

