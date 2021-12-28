State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 985.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,151 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Popular by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Popular by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $81.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $87.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.57.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPOP shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Popular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.29.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,719. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

