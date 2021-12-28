State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.82 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Hancock Whitney worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 355.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 112,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1,536.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 364,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,942,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.77 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.