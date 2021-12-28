State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.85 Million Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Outfront Media worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $168,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth about $278,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OUT opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.99 and a 12-month high of $28.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

