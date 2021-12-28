State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,599 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Winnebago Industries worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.86. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.93 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. Truist decreased their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lowered Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

