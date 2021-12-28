State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Adient worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,835,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,976,000 after buying an additional 3,595,916 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $54,184,336,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Adient by 1,443.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 674,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,483,000 after acquiring an additional 630,730 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $18,797,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adient by 8.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256,688 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient stock opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

