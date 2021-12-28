State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 11,712 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,712 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.29% of TrueBlue worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 134.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.55. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

