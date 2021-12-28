State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 32,417 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,417 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.16% of Hope Bancorp worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.61.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.92 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 29.96% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

