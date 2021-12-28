State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 6,180 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Hub Group worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,325,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,360,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,484,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,939,000 after acquiring an additional 79,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,342,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,122,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $82.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

