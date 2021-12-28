State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $169,408.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $505,633 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

