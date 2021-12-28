State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ChampionX worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after buying an additional 292,711 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,512,000 after buying an additional 403,614 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,928,000 after buying an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,958,000 after buying an additional 254,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87. ChampionX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.40 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.33.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $818.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

