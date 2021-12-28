State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,479 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of IDACORP worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 84.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 32.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,338 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 105,911.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 532.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after buying an additional 33,434 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDA stock opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.71. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.98.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). IDACORP had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.73%.

Several analysts have commented on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.