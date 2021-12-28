State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,771 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Onto Innovation worth $2,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONTO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 28.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,225,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,506,000 after acquiring an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after acquiring an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,110,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,935 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.40.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.49.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

