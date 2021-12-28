State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,847 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth $301,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.0% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 35.8% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HLI opened at $105.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.89. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

