State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 18,863.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 154,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,613,000 after buying an additional 153,737 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 717.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 152,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,299,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Murphy USA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,405,000 after buying an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.47 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

