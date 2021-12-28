Stealth Price Hits $0.0490 on Major Exchanges (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Stealth has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $3,899.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000722 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00018151 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00011759 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

