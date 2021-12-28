Stellar (XLM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $414.13 Million

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 28th. Stellar has a market cap of $6.83 billion and approximately $414.13 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.57 or 0.00178626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00059770 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00228220 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00027910 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.81 or 0.07904514 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (CRYPTO:XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,802,412 coins and its circulating supply is 24,725,404,323 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

