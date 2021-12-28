stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058512 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00076299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,718.49 or 1.00014385 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00052303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008105 BTC.

stETH Profile

stETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

