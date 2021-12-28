Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for December, 28th (IP, OZK, UNCFF, USAU, UWMC, VLN, VOR, WFRD, WHF, XRX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 28th:

International Paper (NYSE:IP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $49.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Paper will likely gain from strong demand in its end markets. In the Industrial Packaging segment, the company continues to witness solid demand for corrugated and containerboard packaging. The Global cellulose fibers segment is riding on strong consumer demand for absorbent pulp. It is however bearing the brunt of supply-chain related challenges, labor shortages and higher input costs across all segments. International Paper anticipates escalating recovered fiber, energy, chemicals, wood and distribution costs in the upcoming quarter. Higher transportation costs due to unprecedented port congestion and vessel delays might impact the company’s shipments. The company recently stated that inflated costs and the impact of the Prattville paper mill outage would likely have a $95-$105 million drag on fourth-quarter earnings.”

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank OZK’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company’s business restructuring and branch consolidation initiatives along with solid loan balances are expected to continue supporting revenue growth. Given a solid liquidity position, Bank OZK is expected to sustain enhanced capital deployment activities. However, margins are expected to remain under pressure in the near term, owing to the low interest rate environment. Further, operating expenses are likely to stay elevated on the back of the company’s efforts to improve technology and continued investment in franchise. These are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to an extent in the quarters ahead.”

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. “

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “UWM Holdings Corporation is a parent of United Wholesale Mortgage. It underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans. UWM Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings IV Inc., is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan. “

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel. “

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $31.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company focused on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is based in Miami, United States. “

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Xerox's bottom line is benefiting from "Project Own It," an initiative aimed at increasing productivity and operational efficiency, reducing costs and realigning business to changing market conditions. The company has an aggressive product development program in new high growth markets. It's post-sale driven business model provides significant recurring revenue and cash generation opportunity. On the flip side, the company continues to grapple with decreased demand for paper-related systems and products due to technological advancements. Presence of large number of substitutes raises competitive pressure. A debt-laden balance sheet remains a concern. Xerox's shares have underperformed its industry over the past year, partly due to earnings miss in two of the last four quarters.”

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors and makeup sponges; kits; and other products. Its brand portfolio includes Perfect Diary, Little Ondine and Abby’s Choice. Yatsen Holding Limited is based in Guangzhou, China. “

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

