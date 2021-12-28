Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Purchased by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $3,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,133,000 after acquiring an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,032,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,597,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SYBT opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.14 per share, for a total transaction of $34,177.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

