StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.55

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.55 and traded as high as $2.55. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 72,597 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $291.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 85.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

