Strategic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.5% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $404.18 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $391.28 and its 200-day moving average is $373.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

