Strategic Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $56.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

