Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $1.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

