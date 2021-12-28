Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 872 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,502 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.7% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 307,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

MSFT opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $211.94 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $330.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.