Strike (STRK) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One Strike coin can now be bought for $38.72 or 0.00078661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market cap of $119.10 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00059996 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.39 or 0.07913930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00076976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,037.61 or 0.99625544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,177 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

