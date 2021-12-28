Strong (STRONG) Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $492.41 or 0.01027764 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $68.09 million and approximately $9.74 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00059513 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.58 or 0.07918003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,826.24 or 0.99823455 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00052407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008116 BTC.

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

