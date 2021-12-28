Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,361 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,000. Microsoft comprises about 4.0% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

MSFT stock opened at $342.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $330.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.48. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $211.94 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

