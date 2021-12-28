StrongHands (SHND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. During the last week, StrongHands has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. StrongHands has a total market cap of $416,388.32 and approximately $28.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000023 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,497,212,661 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.