Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $8,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,241,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $603,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,087 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,861,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,321,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,116,000 after purchasing an additional 410,574 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 819,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $212,851,000 after purchasing an additional 290,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $777,304,000 after buying an additional 225,808 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $270.42 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $101.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

