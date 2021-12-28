Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.39. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get Studio City International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative net margin of 265.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.71% of the company’s stock.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.