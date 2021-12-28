SUKU (SUKU) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.62 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One SUKU coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $59.42 million and $6.62 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SUKU has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007104 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU (SUKU) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SUKU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

