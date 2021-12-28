Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Tops $0.0709

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and $63,220.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.10 or 0.00439491 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000266 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 47,279,029 coins and its circulating supply is 40,579,029 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

