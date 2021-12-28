Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Sets New 12-Month High at $210.58

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $210.58 and last traded at $208.91, with a volume of 5677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.77.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.67 and a 200 day moving average of $192.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

