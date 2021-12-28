Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

99.9% of Sun Country Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 3.96 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Cathay Pacific Airways $6.05 billion 0.53 -$2.79 billion N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Country Airlines and Cathay Pacific Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 6 0 2.86 Cathay Pacific Airways 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $42.71, suggesting a potential upside of 54.43%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services. In addition, the company operates a computer network for interchange of air cargo related information; and offers repair and maintenance services for transportation companies. It operates in Hong Kong, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 239 aircraft directly connecting Hong Kong to 119 destinations in 35 countries worldwide, including 26 destinations in China. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.