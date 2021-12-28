SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.79. SunCoke Energy shares last traded at $6.77, with a volume of 460,809 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

