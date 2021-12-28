Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Buys 20,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 1,031,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NOVA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 59.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 28,632 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 88.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

