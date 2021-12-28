Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.76 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will report $181.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $150.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $37.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 386.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year sales of $515.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $485.70 million to $553.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $855.24 million, with estimates ranging from $712.11 million to $977.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 53,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

