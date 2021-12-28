SuperFarm (SUPER) Price Tops $1.27 on Exchanges

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $511.79 million and approximately $54.85 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002583 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperFarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

